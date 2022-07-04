Early and Common Symptoms Of Dementia

Dementia affects the lives of people in multiple ways. The neurocognitive disease mainly grips septuagenarians, but people in their 60s are also susceptible to getting affected by it. Dementia, apart from being a widely prevalent condition, is also one of those that are highly misunderstood.

In this article, we have listed some symptoms of the disease that are not paid heed to due to being very common.

Mood Changes

Mood swing is a symptom that is associated with a wide array of conditions but in elderly people, dementia is one of the major reasons. People may experience episodes of mood swings at unprecedented times.

Stunted Communication

People, who show early signs of dementia, tend to have a hard time following a conversation. They also have difficulty finding the right words to express themselves, which further deteriorates the efficiency of the conversations they have with people.

Sense of Direction

During the onset of the disease, people experience mild disruptions in their spatial orientation. Their sense of direction gets worse and once-familiar landmarks might start to seem alien to them.

Losing Interest

Hobbies and activities that once used to give them joy become less important or start becoming stale for people who show symptoms of dementia. Not just activities but relationships too get affected. They start spending less time with friends and family and seem emotionally flat.

Adapting To Changes

People with dementia tend to become uneasy about witnessing changes to their lifestyle regime or the surroundings they live in. These changes can also cause fear or anxiety that can worsen the mental health of the person.

