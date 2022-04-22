Earth Day 2022: Bollywood Divas Who Picked Outfits to Keep The Planet Cool

Earth Day 2022 is celebrated on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This year, the theme for Earth Day is ‘Invest in Our Planet’. And what better way than investing in sustainable and eco-friendly fashion. The fashion industry has a range of fashion designers and brands that have taken the eco-friendly route to ensure our planet Earth is taken care of. Over the years, celebrities have been serving looks that are not just fashionably cool, but also investing and giving back to the planet in earth-friendly fashion.

Taking cue from our favourite Bollywood Divas, here’s a look at some eco-sensitive designer outfits that have not just kept them but also Planet Earth cool.

Alia Bhatt in Bloni

Alia Bhatt’s Bloni sterling sari is made from waste recycled nylon and combined with metallic parachute. It also features repurposed degradable faux leather. Bloni continues to sustain a craft and a design language that keeps sustainability alive in today’s environment.

Deepika Padukone in Navyasa by Liva

Deepika Padukone looks surreal in a navyasa by liva sari made from the new-age fabric viscose that is derived from cellulose. Cellulose is treated with natural chemicals to make fibers mimicking the qualities of natural fibers, such as silk and cotton. While the fabric will keep you cool on a hot day, the multi-hued palette is a masterpiece. In fresh, glistening shades of greens and blues, the swirling patterns of this sari worn by Deepika reminds you of ocean waves that are both beautiful and dynamic in nature.

Huma Qureshi in Two Point Two

Huma Qureshi paid homage to sustainable alternatives in fashion in this vibrant pink and blue checkered blazer dress designed by Two Point Two. The dress, which is part of designer Anvita Sharma’s latest collection, features garments made from organic textiles that were creatively developed with fibres of rose petals, oranges, lotuses and organic cotton. It was a line of apparel that paid homage to the sustainable alternatives in fashion that are of utmost importance to save the planet.

Dia Mirza in Eka Stories

A sustainable fashion champion, Dia Mirza looks beautiful in Eka Stories Bloom Moon co-ord set featuring nature-inspired prints. Made from cotton Bemberg, a yarn with a silky matte texture, which is excellent moisture absorption quality, makes it ideal for all types of weather. For the sustainable brand, they believe that you should think of yourself as a curator, rather than a consumer. And save and slay the world with more sustainable and eco-friendly fashion.

Katrina Kaif in Rahul Mishra

A sustainable couture brand that works with handmade techniques to empower the craftsmen, the hand embroidered sari adorned by Katrina Kaif is part of Rahul Mishra’s festive couture collection. The colourful hand-embroidered wildflowers on the sheer fabric gives a fresh spring appeal to the sari. Paired with a tulle base strappy 3D embroidered blouse.

