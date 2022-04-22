Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle Shows Impact of Climate Change

GOOGLE DOODLE: Today’s annual Earth Day Doodle addresses one of the most pressing topics of our time: climate change. Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet. “Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change," Google says.

Every year, April 22 is celebrated as International Mother Earth Day to create awareness about the rampant increase in pollution and other activities which directly or indirectly harm the environment and result in the destruction of the planet.

The idea about the day came into existence after several challenges like pollution, and smog became major reasons for environmental damage. In the 1970s, Earth Day was founded by Senator Gaylord Nelson to promote ecology and raise awareness of the concerns surrounding theearth.

The first Doodle shows real imagery of a glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The images used is taken annually in December from 1986 to 2020.

Click Here To See Changes from snow covered peak to barren land. Nearly 85 percent of the glacier has disappeared in the past century.

The second Doodle shows a glacier retreat in Sermersooq, Greenland using the images taken every December from 2000 to 2020. The timelapse shows much of Greenland’s ice sits on land and melts into the ocean. In the video, we travel north and see the steady decline of floating ice sheets over the same three decades. Warming temperatures have accelerated both the melting of sea ice and Greenland’s ice sheets. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE CHANGE.

The third Doodle imagery is of Great Barrier Reef in Australia, showing the coral bleaching on Lizard Island. The images have been taken every month from March to May 2016. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE CHANGE IN FORESTS.

The last Doodle shows the Harz forests in Elend, Germany, destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to the rising temperatures and severe drought. The images was taken every December from 1995 to 2020. CLICK HERE TO CHECK GLOBAL CORAL BLEACHING.

“Stay tuned throughout the day to view these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time," it said.

