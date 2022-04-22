Earth Day 2022: History, Significance and Theme

EARTH DAY 2022: Every year, April 22 is celebrated as International Mother Earth Day. The day is observed to create awareness about the rampant increase in pollution and other activities which directly or indirectly harm the environment and result in the destruction of the planet. The idea about the day came into existence after several challenges like pollution, and smog became major reasons for environmental damage. In the 1970s,EarthDaywas founded by Senator Gaylord Nelson to promote ecology and raise awareness of the concerns surrounding the earth.

International Mother Earth Day: History

Senator Gaylord Nelson was concerned about the deteriorating conditions of the planet so he decided to combine the student anti-war protest energy with an emerging public consciousness regarding air and water pollution. Senator Gaylord Nelson thought about coining Earth Day after he, just like the rest of the world, saw the horror of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California.

International Mother Earth Day: Significance

The day is celebrated to shed light on the environmental issues which are surrounding our planet and take actions to save the environment.

International Mother Earth Day: Theme

The theme for this year’s International Mother Earth Day - ‘Invest in our Planet.’ Given that the time is short, the theme highlights the need for people to come together and start taking measures to protect biodiversity and the planet. Climate change is no longer a distant thing of the future and with increasing incidents of floods and fires, it is important to take stock of the situation and act accordingly.

