Easter 2022: Traditional Desserts That Will Wow the Entire Family

Easter is being celebrated on April 17 this year. The festival is observed by Christians all around the world and marks Jesus Christ’s resurrection. Easter comes two days after Good Friday, the day Jesus Christ was crucified. Unlike Good Friday, Easter is a celebratory occasion and people mark this festival with great joy. Many people celebrate Easter by organising feasts for family and friends and desserts are a huge part of it.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Resurrection Sunday!

Advertisement

Here are some of the traditional desserts that you can make and enjoy this year on Easter:

Marshmallow Easter eggs

When it comes to traditional Easter desserts, Marshmallow Easter Eggs certainly top the list. Almond macaroon nests

Almond Macaroon Nests are quick to make cookies and are loved by both children and adults alike. Make sure to cool the cookies completely before storing them in a plastic container. Chocolate egg-baked tart

Chocolate egg-baked tart is a simple yet decadent dessert made of chocolates and eggs. It takes around 20 minutes to be prepared and 30 minutes to be baked. Pashka

Pashka is a traditional Easter dessert which is made in Russia. Pashka is made with cheese, butter, sugar, dried fruits, and egg yolks. Hot cross buns

Hot Cross Buns are famous in England. Traditionally, the Hot Cross Buns were stuffed with dry fruits, but they are now full of chocolate and nuts. It is said that the cross on the bun symbolises Jesus Christ’s crucifixion. Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

It is a decadent moist carrot cake and one among many Easter desserts. The cake is topped with fluffy buttery cream frosting with walnuts stirred in. Easter bunny cupcake

One of the most loved desserts, Easter bunny cupcakes are super easy to make and very tasty.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.