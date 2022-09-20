Easy And Delicious Cocktail Recipes For The Festive Season

Hosting a party in the Navratri season and want to make it a memorable affair. Ditch the basic of lining up booze bottles and leaving your guests to their own imaginations. Shake up the gathering with some innovative, easy, and delicious cocktails. Time to get in the bartending mode and show your guests that you are the hostess with the mostest.

For those who like their whisky the ‘original highball’ way, or those who prefer it with a twist (or two), here’s a few different ways you can try your hand at.

SODA HIGHBALL

Ingredients:

50ML Dewar’s White Label

100ML Soda (with a lemon wedge)

Preparation

Add the whiskey to a highball glass

Fill it with ice cubes and add your favorite mixer

Stir and add your choice of garnish!

COCONUT HIGHBALL

Ingredients

50ML Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth

20ML lemon juice

20ML coconut syrup

100ML soda water

Preparation

Add whisky, lemon juice, and coconut syrup to a chilled highball glass, filled with cubed ice

Top it up with a generous amount of soda water

Stir! Stir! Stir!

Garnish with a mint sprig and a lime wheel to serve

HOT NEGRONI

This sublime twist is a classic and a wonderfully warming and herbaceous sip.

Ingredients

25ml Sipsmith London Dry Gin

25ml Campari

25ml sweet vermouth

Red berry tea

Dehydrated orange (optional)

Preparation

Pour the first three ingredients into a mug and stir. Top with hot red berry tea. Garnish with a dehydrated orange or a fresh orange slice

JAPANESE NEGRONI

Ingredients

30ml Roku Gin

15ml Umeshu

15ml Campari

Preparation

Build in glass over a large ice cube.

