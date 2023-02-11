Easy and Effective Yoga Postures for Joint Pain Relief

Yoga has long been recommended as a technique to increase strength, flexibility, and general wellbeing. But did you know it can also be an effective instrument for reducing painful stiffness and joints? Yoga can help reduce your symptoms and enhance your quality of life whether you have fibromyalgia, arthritis, or simply the aches and pains of age. In this post, we’ll look at the research on yoga and joint pain as well as the many styles of yoga that may be especially helpful for those with joint pain.

Yoga and Joint Pain: How It Works

The BAMS and nutritionist at LivLong, Dr. Yogini Patil, states, “First, we must investigate the physiological factors that underlie joint discomfort. Joint discomfort can be brought on by a number of things, including inflammation, muscle imbalances, and joint wear and tear. By increasing flexibility and strength, lowering inflammation, and fostering bodily balance, yoga can help relieve joint discomfort.

Your blood circulation rises while you practise yoga, and your muscles, veins, and glands stretch and contract. This forces the lactic acid layer surrounding the muscles and glands to move rather than congregate in one spot. Yoga can therefore increase joint mobility and promote blood flow to the muscles, says Dr. Patil.

Exercises In Yoga For Joint Pain

Restorative yoga, which is gentle yoga, can aid in calming the body and mind and reducing inflammation. This kind of yoga calls for holding positions for extended periods of time while supporting the body using bolsters and blankets. It enables the body to relax into the postures and let go of any tension, which can help to lessen swelling and improve joint pain.

Some of the asanas that fall under the category of restorative yoga include Legs Up The Wall (Viparita Karani), Supported Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana), Reclining Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana), and Child’s Pose (Blsana).

Hatha Yoga Could Benefit:

Hatha yoga is a different style of yoga that may help with joint pain. This style of yoga concentrates on poses and breathing exercises that can enhance joint flexibility and strength. Additionally, by strengthening the muscles surrounding the joints, hatha yoga can help prevent the joints from future deterioration. Some poses to think about include Tadasana (Mountain Pose), Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend), Salabhasana (Locust Pose), and Dhanurasana (Bow Pose).

Explore Vinyasa Yoga:

Joint discomfort can also benefit from vinyasa yoga, a style of yoga that stresses flow and movement. It might aid in enhancing the range of motion in the joints, making it simpler to move around and carry out regular tasks. Additionally, the flow and motion of vinyasa yoga can aid in lubricating the joints and reducing stiffness. In this style of yoga, the three poses known as Chaturanga Dandasana (chaturanga), Urdhva Mukha Svanasana (upward facing dog), and Adho Mukha Svanasana are linked together (downward facing dog).

The lesson:

It’s crucial to pay attention to your body and adjust as necessary when doing yoga with joint pain. Additionally, it’s always advised to speak with a medical professional or physical therapist before beginning a yoga practise, especially if you have a chronic illness like arthritis, says Dr. Patil.

Finally, yoga is effective at reducing stiffness and excruciating joint pain. Yoga can help reduce your symptoms and enhance your quality of life whether you have fibromyalgia, arthritis, or simply the aches and pains of age. Therefore, give yoga a try if you have joint discomfort and are looking for a natural way to reduce your symptoms.

