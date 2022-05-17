Easy Breakfast: Try This Poha Kachori Recipe at Home

Poha or flattened rice is one of the most popular and nutritious breakfast items across India. There are several dishes of Poha and it’s easy to prepare at home. Today we are going to share with you the recipe of a new dish of Poha which is quite useful if you are looking for a quick and easy breakfast item.

We are talking about Poha Kachori. This dish can be made in the morning for breakfast. It can also be enjoyed with family as evening snacks. Kids will also like this dish as the savoury preparation is made using potato and Poha.

Let’s take a look at the ingredients and the steps to prepare Poha Kachori at home.

Ingredients:

Poha - 1½ bowl

Potatoes - 3 boiled

Green chilli - 3 finely chopped

Coriander leaves- finely chopped

Amchur powder - 1 tsp

Asafoetida - 2 pinch

Coriander Powder - 2 tsp

Red chilli powder - tsp

Ajwain - 1 tsp

Onion - 1 finely chopped

Refined oil

Salt - as per taste

Process:

Step 1: Soak the Poha in water for 10-15 minutes. Drain the water and keep the Poha aside.

Step 2: Peel the boiled potatoes and mash them. Add green chilli, green coriander, asafoetida, amchur powder, red chilli, onion and salt as per taste and mix well.

Step 3: Add a little salt to the soaked poha and knead it well. Mix it so well that it looks like dough.

Step 4: After 10 minutes make small balls of the dough and stuff the potato mixture in it. Seal the stuffed balls properly and flatten it to give the shape of a Kachori. Check that there are no cracks in the stuffed balls; otherwise oil will be filled in the Kachoris.

Step 5: Heat the refined oil and fry the stuffed Kachoris in it on low flame. When the Kachoris turn golden from both the sides, take it out on a tissue paper.

Step 6: Serve Poha Kachori with green or tamarind chutney.

This dish takes around 20 minutes to prepare. Try this at home and enjoy it with your family.

