Easy Guide for Planning a Cozy Balcony for Your House

Building a dream house not just takes time but careful planning as well. From spacious bedrooms to beautiful living areas, we want our homes to look the best. One of the most important parts of the house that is often ignored is the balcony. Be it tasting a hot cup of tea or reading a book or just lying down to hear the birds chirping, the balcony can be a great place to de-stress. If you are looking for some tips to decorate your outer space, then you’re on the right page. Here are a few tips that will help you design a green relaxing corner.

Choose a colour/theme

Just like you decided on a theme for your bedroom, living area, and kitchen, pick a colour or theme for your balcony as well. It will not only make your space look beautiful but well-planned as well.

Add some plants

Easy on pockets and extremely beautiful, green lush plants can beautify your garden. Add some herbs for a refreshing fragrance on your balcony. You can also decorate pots with ropes or simply paint them.

Buy floor pillows

Buy floor pillows or convert old tyres into seating for your balcony. You can also buy a set of foldable chairs and add a wooden table where you can keep your books or your cup of coffee. Foldable furniture is best for compact balconies and helps in saving space.

Light your balcony

Add some fairy lights or vintage lamps to give your balcony a plush look. This will also make your balcony the best place in your house for late-night hangouts.

Use balcony walls for storage

Why waste the vertical wall? Add a rack to the vertical space. You can decorate it with some plants, showpieces or even keep essentials like tools. If it’s a covered rack, you can fill it with your favourite books.

