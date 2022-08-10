Home » News » Lifestyle » Easy Mocktails That You Can Serve This Raksha Bandhan

Easy Mocktails That You Can Serve This Raksha Bandhan

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2022, 18:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Raksha Bandhan 2022: What could be better than enjoying soothing colourful drinks while being drenched in love? (Representative images: Shutterstock)
These coolers are absolutely perfect for any time of the day and are going to amp up your celebrations.

Raksha Bandhan is here and by now you must have made all the meal preps but have you thought of the drinks that you would like to serve, yet? If not we are here with the coolest mocktail ideas.

Apple Ginger Ale

Sounds difficult right? Trust us it is the easiest mocktail to make and your family is going to love it. All you need is cinnamon, ginger, apple juice, mint leaves and some drinking juice.

Masala Guava Punch

Bring in some spice this weekend with this sassy guava punch. You do not need anything fancy to make this, just some good ol’ chaat masala, chilli masala, fresh lime soda and guava juice along with mint leaves.

Summer Berry Cooler

Wear your fancy pants for this amazing mocktail. This is refreshing to the T, made with the goodness of apple, raspberry and watermelon.

