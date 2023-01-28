Easy Recipe For Healthy And Fruity Radish Juice

Radish is a root vegetable with a crisp texture, mild spiciness and light texture. In Asia, it is commonly eaten as a salad vegetable. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which protect cells from damage. In India, it is used in salads, as well as a filling for paranthas. Radishes can be consumed in various ways, such as raw, cooked or pickled.

Another delicious way to consume this vegetable is to drink its juice. Have you ever tried radish juice? Drinking radish juice is an excellent way to consume the various important nutrients found in radishes. The juice is high in fiber and can provide a boost of energy. Additionally, radish has a low glycemic index (GI) which can aid in weight loss by increasing metabolism efficiency. The juice also helps improve absorption of important nutrients. It is a healthy drink that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Here’s a quick and easy recipe of fresh and healthy radish juice that will make you feel to the fullest:

Advertisement

Recipe of Fruity Radish Juice

Ingredients Required:

6 radishes

3 carrots

1 large apple

2 stalks of celery

1 orange

1 lemon

1/2 inch piece of ginger

1/2 inch piece of turmeric

1/4 cup (60 ml) of water (if straining the juice)

ALSO READ: Here’s How to Reduce Dark Circles With These 6 Food Items

Method:

Wash and trim the vegetables:

Wash 3 medium carrots, 6 radishes, and 2 celery leaves. The carrot tops and radishes’ leaves should be removed and discarded. Wash and prepare the fruit:

1 large apple, 1 orange, and 1 lemon should be washed. Cut the apple into four wedges and remove the core with a sharp knife. Peel and cut the lemon and orange to fit the opening of your juicer. Peel the fresh spices:

Take out two pieces of fresh ginger and turmeric. Peel the ginger and turmeric with a vegetable peeler or paring knife after cutting each piece into two halves. Blend all of the ingredients through the juicer:

Set a bowl or glass beneath the juicer’s spout to catch the fruity radish juice. Place each fruit, vegetable, and spice in the juicer. When adding the citrus, use the slowest speed on your juicer. Clean the juicer:

After you’ve finished using it, rinse it with warm water. To remove any stains, use mild soapy water. Scrub the filter of a juicer with a stiff bristled brush to remove any pulp. Serve the fruity radish juice:

Transfer the glass of juice to a serving pitcher. If you have collected the juice in multiple containers, combine them all in the pitcher and stir the juice. Pour it over the ice cubes into your serving glass. Serve the fruity radish juice right away.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here