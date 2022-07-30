Easy Tips to Get Natural and Dark Colour of Mehendi on Your Hands

Who doesn’t love mehendi or the smell of it? We all do! While we can apply mehendi at any given point in time, putting it on special occasions gives us a lot of happiness and joy. Women and girls apply mehendi on occasions like teej, Raksha Bandhan, Diwali, Eid, Karwa Chauth etc. to make their hands look beautiful. Festivals in India are incomplete for women without applying mehendi.

Mehendi looks the best when it has a dark colour. Many mehendi artists put different things in the dry mehendi to get the dark colour. However, that dark colour doesn’t stay for long and fades easily. The colour and fragrance of the herbal and natural mehendi can’t be compromised and compared with any artificial thing.

If you also want mehendi to be dark, try these simple and easy tips and tricks.

First and foremost, keep the mehendi away from water for a few hours even after drying. Apply oil to the hand before washing.

After the mehendi is dry, apply the solution of lemon juice and sugar on the hands with the help of cotton and let it dry. Apply this solution several times before washing the henna with water.

After drying the mehendi, apply mustard oil present in the pickle at home and leave it for some time.

Place a pan on low flame and place four to five cloves in it. Carefully put your hands above the pan and let the clove smoke do its magic. The colour of mehndi rises a lot from the clove smoke.

Drying the mehendi and rubbing lime over it makes the colour darker.

After drying the henna, apply mustard oil or peppermint oil with the help of cotton.

Balms like vicks and iodex are hot. The heat present in such balms makes the colour of mehendi darker.

