Easy Tips To Get Rid of Stubborn Dirt, Stains on Your Gas Stove

When it concerns cooking and preparing your favourite foods, a gas stove is your most valuable piece of equipment. Perhaps you have a microwave or an induction stove at home, but we believe nothing is more effective than that classic kitchen equipment. Knowing how to maintain the gas stove is essential for individuals who dine on a budget and love preparing gourmet meals at home.

Let’s learn how to properly clean your gas stove at home.

>Baking Soda and Dish Soap

In a mixing bowl, combine equal parts baking soda and dishwashing soap. Blend until they form a little frothy paste. Apply this mixture to the drip pans and set them aside for an hour in plastic bags. Scrub the pans and replace them. They will be spotless in no time.

>Ammonia

Ammonia is excellent for cleansing the grates of your stove. Soak the gas burners and grates up overnight in ammonia purchased from a local drugstore. Before pouring the ammonia, seal the parts in zip-lock pouches. Wash them using water the next day and watch the particles float away.

>Lemon with Baking Soda

Baking soda is effective at removing difficult stains, and lemon has antibacterial characteristics that function as a natural disinfectant. When the two are combined, they perform miracles to remove even the smallest particles and plastered messes. Glass stovetops will not be scratched by the solution. You may create it simply by sprinkling a scoop of baking soda on the tip and wiping it off with a lemon slice. After the stains have been removed, wipe them away with a moist towel, and you’re done.

>Vinegar (White)

White vinegar is an excellent stove cleaner that works all the time. Try this technique if you want to remove caked-on stains and spills without burning a breath. Combine one-part white vinegar and two parts ordinary tap water. Spritz this on the afflicted areas and wipe them clean. Because of the acidic properties of white vinegar, it relaxes the particles and makes them easier to remove.

>Water

If you don’t have any solvent options on hand, use this method. Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Pour it on the stained spots and let it sit for a few minutes. Scrub the stains away naturally with a sponge and a few droplets of liquid soap.

