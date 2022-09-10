Easy Tips To Grow Tomato Plant in Home Garden

Tomato plays a very important role in most recipes in Indian kitchens. It is a flavour enhancer in every dish, from smoothies to raw salads. Tomato is not only tasty but also very beneficial. If consumed properly, it can prove to be very good for health, especially when you have fresh tomatoes available.

To get fresh and organic tomatoes, you can plant a tomato plant in a small pot in any corner of your house. And today we are going to share some tips to grow juicy tomatoes at home.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

Choose the right seed: To grow any kind of plant at home, first, you need to choose the right seeds. To grow a tomato plant, you can use good quality seeds from the market or even you can take tomato seeds available at your home. But remember to plant the seedlings in a 4-inch pot.

Prepare proper pot soil: It is better to use soil from a fertile field for potting. To grow a tomato plant, keep the soil in the sun for some time and let it dry. It will make the soil fertile and eliminate small pests, making it ideal to plant seeds.

Provide adequate sunlight to the plant: Tomato plants require direct sunlight to grow. So keep the pot near a window so that the plant receives an adequate amount of natural light that will help them grow.

Mulching: Mulching keeps the soil and the soil-borne diseases away from spreading to the plant. So along with mulching, allow the sun to warm the soil as tomatoes enjoy the heat. You can also add a layer of mulch to keep it moist if temperatures are warm both throughout the day and at night.

Advertisement

Watering: When the fruits are maturing, always water the plant deeply and frequently. As irregular watering can cause a deficiency in the growth of the plant. So try to water your plant regularly to get juicy red tomatoes in your home garden.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here