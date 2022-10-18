Easy to Make Chicken Xacuti Salad with Honey Poppy Dressing

The craving for a refreshing platter of veggies and meat with delicious dressing to go with it is something that only a salad can satisfy. Adding salads can make any dish healthier. Several simple and enjoyable salad dishes can calm your hunger pangs, whether you are too lazy to make a feast or want to eat healthily. And whoever said salads could leave you feeling unsatisfied doesn’t know how to cook and appreciate them.

What if we tell you that you can bring Goa on your plate by cooking in the comfort of your home? A platter of comforting and filling chicken xacuti salad with honey poppy dressing sounds exciting.

The succulent chicken, marinated and then grilled with coconut and Xacuti masala, is this dish’s star. Adding some pickled onions, roasted cashews, and salad leaves enhance the flavour of this preparation. And finally, honey poppy seed dressing makes its appearance as the perfect co-star to our main dish.

Before we start, let’s remind you that the chicken breasts must be seasoned well to soak in all the flavours in the right proportions. Now, this might make you feel you need to spend hours preparing and cooking. However, fret not if you don’t have the luxury of spending all that time in the kitchen. With a pack of Aaj Pakao, you can have a bowl of delicious food within 30 minutes of cooking. That’s how simple the brand has made cooking dishes such as Goan Special Xacuti Gravy. Thus, you only need to cut the pack and cook, and the total preparation time is unlikely to exceed 20 minutes. So now, let’s get cooking!

Ingredients

For the chicken

500 gm chicken breast

Aaj Pakao – Chicken Xacuti

For the salad

2 cups mixed greens

2 onions peeled and sliced thin

2 cucumbers peeled and sliced

¼ cup cashews toasted

For the dressing

6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp vinegar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp poppy seeds

1 tsp honey

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Cut a pack of Chicken Xacuti

Now, smear the marinade all over the chicken breasts and set it aside in the fridge for an hour.

Take the seasoned chicken breasts from the fridge after an hour and cook them in a cast iron pan with little olive oil.

Cook until both sides of the dish turn brown in colour.

Once they are fully cooked, set them aside for resting.

Then mix all the dressing ingredients mentioned above in a bottle.

Slice the chicken breasts and mix them with the rest of the salad ingredients.

Once that’s done, add a splash of dressing on top.

Voila, yummy and easy-to-make Chicken Xacuti salad with honey poppy dressing is ready to serve.

Remember to indulge in it immediately for the best taste.

