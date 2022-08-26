Easy Ways To Achieve Healthy, Smooth and Silky Hair At Home

Irrespective of age and gender, everyone dreams of having perfectly healthy, silky and voluminous hair. In order to do so, some people end up burning a hole in their pocket by frequently visiting salons. These hair treatments are not only expensive but also chemically rich, which makes the hair lose its natural shine and can also damage them.

However, if you want, you can get smooth, straight and silky hair at home by not compromising the health of your hair. Here’s taking a look at simple tips and tricks to naturally take care of hair at home.

Castor oil and coconut oil for the win

You can use coconut oil and castor oil at home to keep your hair healthy. For this, mix 1 teaspoon of coconut oil with 1 teaspoon of castor oil and warm them up. Now, massage the hair and scalp thoroughly with this oil for 15 minutes. After 30-40 minutes, wash your hair with herbal shampoo.

Use lemon juice and coconut milk

For this, mix 1 teaspoon of lemon juice with 1 cup of coconut milk. Keep the mixture aside for 7-8 hours and massage it onto your scalp. After half an hour, wash the hair with herbal shampoo. For better results, apply this mixture once a week.

Give eggs a shot

The protein-rich eggs can also help strengthen your hair. For this, beat 2 eggs and add 3 spoons of olive oil to them. After mixing them properly, apply the mixture to your hair. After one-and-a-half hours, wash the hair thoroughly with shampoo. Apply it to your hair once every week for the best results.

Try Aloe vera gel and coconut oil

Using aloe vera gel can also prove to be very effective for your hair. For this, mix 1 cup of aloe vera gel with 1 cup of coconut oil and warm them up. Apply the mixture to your hair and rinse it off after 40 minutes with shampoo and cold water.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm the same. Please contact the relevant expert before implementing them.)

