Easy Ways to Give a Greener Touch to Your Home

Adding a touch of greenery to the home can change its outlook and make it more stylish. This decision made by you will surely be loved by your friends and family members. The houseplants are soothing to our eyes and you can easily take care of them despite having a busy life. The idea of giving a greenery touch to home may feel like it would be a tough task, however, there are many easy ways to do this.

Here are easy ways to add a touch of greenery to home to change its outlook and impress visitors —

Tabletop plants:

In the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many people are working from home and have converted study tables into office desks. You can add some tabletop plants to your desks. Syngonium, Golden Pothos, Chlorophytum are some of the tabletop plants you can use on your table inside your home.

Indoor plants:

Having a collection of indoor plants will not only add a touch of greenery to your house but will also be a source of clean air. These plants can benefit your living space and emotional well-being. Tillandsia Ionantha, Opuntia Microdasys, Succelents are among such indoor plants which you can purchase from online stores and use in your homes.

Plant shelves:

Try to keep small plants on a shelf in your house. This will surely give an amazing and interesting look to your room. This will not occupy any unnecessary space and impress everyone whosoever visits your home.

Ladder plant stand:

You can place a ladder plant stand on the balcony of your home and add seasonal plants to it. You can put money plants and other plants with long leave on ladder plant. You will love to spend time on your balcony after placing this stand with plants on it.

Fake green plants:

If you are living in a dark apartment and you do not have the time to take care of a living thing, then decorating your room with fake plants will be a great idea. These artificial green plants look somewhat real in homes. You can order such plants online.

