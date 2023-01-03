Easy Yet Effective Tips To Keep Your Child Active During Winters

With the arrival of winter, most North Indian states experience extremely cold temperatures. This can make children inactive during the winter season, owing to lethargy and laziness. However, with their body being in the development stage, kids need to stay more active than adults. This calls for physical activities, which can help them stay active and fit.

Physical activity not only improves children’s overall physical and mental health but also helps in keeping them active during winter months. Some of the physical activities that can help them stay active include:

Skipping – A lot of kids love skipping. As a parent, you can always introduce the idea of skipping when your children don’t feel like getting out of bed. You can do so by challenging them to beat you at it. Skipping can improve their fitness and strengthen their muscles.

Advertisement

Aerobics – Children like aerobics as it involves cardio through the constant movement of the body. And these moves are quite similar to dancing. It is highly beneficial for their fitness and is as effective as jogging, running, cycling, or swimming.

Dance – Which child doesn’t like to dance? Dancing is one of the most fun and easiest ways to get your kids to stay physically active. They have enough energy to dance for hours at a stretch. So, get the volume of the speaker up and start dancing with your child.

Martial Arts – Martial arts is not only a great way for your child to stay fit but it also helps inculcate discipline in them. It will enable your children to learn self-defence and aid them in building their strength, too.

Cleaning or Gardening – Make your kids clean their rooms or ask them to help you in gardening. This will keep the kids engaged in physical activity and inculcate a sense of responsibility in them.

Advertisement

Keywords: Winter, How to stay physically active in winter, Physical activities for kids, How to keep kids active during winters, Childcare

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here