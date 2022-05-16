Eat Healthy, Stay Healthy: Choose These Filling and Healthy Indian Breakfasts in the Morning

Breakfast is said to be one of the most important meals of the day. After a long night of fasting, you must give a kick to your body to feel energetic and start your day right. What you eat for breakfast not only determines your energy level throughout the day but also balances your weight and prevents other gestational problems. Those who skip breakfast are prone to various diseases, but those who opt for unhealthy breakfasts are also welcoming health issues into their lives. It is highly important that one should start their day with something that is fresh, fulfilling, and healthy. Let’s take a look at some of the healthy breakfast options that can kick start your day and make you feel energetic throughout the day.

Poha

Poha is eaten in most parts of India. It can be prepared in a number of ways, depending upon your choice. One of the lightest and healthiest breakfast options is packed with good probiotics, healthy carbohydrates, and iron. It is said to be easily digestible and, therefore, does not cause bloating.

Cheela

Cheela can be made with besan or moong dal, and both are packed with proteins. Apart from that, moong dal is also rich in vitamins, fibre, iron, and magnesium. If made on a non-stick pan without oil or using ghee instead of oil, they become even healthier.

Upma

The South Indian dish, Upma, is prepared using semolina or suji. One can add multiple vegetables to make it tastier and healthier. Healthy carbohydrates keep you full for a longer period of time and prevent you from gulping on unhealthy snacks. Upma is rich in calcium, which is very good for bone health; potassium, which prevents kidney disease; and selenium, which is good for your immune system.

Boiled Eggs

Needless to say, eggs are a good source of protein. They also contain heart-healthy unsaturated fats and various important nutrients, such as vitamin B6, B12, and vitamin D. Eggs also raise good cholesterol in the body, preventing heart disease.

Multigrain Vegetable Paratha

An Indian breakfast is incomplete without parathas. The parathas, which you imagine as being filled with fat, are actually healthy. You can prepare healthy parathas by using multi-grain flour and lots of vegetables. Parathas are high in fibre and if made with ghee, which contains healthy fats, they are healthier.

