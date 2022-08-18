Eat The Rainbow, Reap The Benefits

‘Eat the rainbow’ has become quite a popular phrase among people in order to stay healthy. To put it simply, eating the rainbow involves the intake of different colours of fruits and vegetables in daily diet.

Colourful fruits and vegetables contain pigments or phytonutrients, natural compounds that are found in plant foods such as vegetables, fruit, and whole grain products.

Different-coloured plants are linked to specific nutrients and health benefits. In order to maintain good health, focus on eating food items from different colour groups to reap nutritional benefits.

As per Healthline, here is a rundown of colourful fruits and vegetables along with the phytonutrients they contain -

Red

Fruits and vegetables like strawberries, cranberries, raspberries, tomatoes, cherries, apples, beets, red onions, red peppers, and watermelons are rich in folate, potassium, Vitamin A (lycopene), Vitamin C, and Vitamin K1.

These foods are anti-inflammatory and are rich in antioxidants. Intake of these may benefit the health of the heart, and reduce sun-related skin damage.

Yellow + Orange

Mango, peach, orange, tangerines, banana, carrot, sweet potato, yellow peppers, pineapple, pumpkin, apricots, and corn contains fibre, folate, potassium, Vitamin A (beta carotene), and Vitamin C.

According to the reports, the above-mentioned food items support eye health and lower the risk of certain cancers.

Greens

Foods like spinach, avocado, broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, kiwi fruit, green tea, and green herbs like mint, rosemary, sage, thyme, and basil are rich in fibre, folate, magnesium, potassium, Vitamin A (beta carotene), and Vitamin K1.

Packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, these greens help lower the risk of heart disease.

Blue + Purple

Vegetables and fruits like eggplants, blueberries, blackberries, plums, raisins, figs, and purple cabbage are packed with manganese, potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, vitamin K1, and fibres.

Blue and purple fruits and vegetables have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Apart from benefiting the heart, it may lower the risk of neurological disorders, and certain types of cancers.

To ‘eat the rainbow’, include two to three different-coloured fruits and vegetables in every meal and at least one in your snack. Look for local produce as they are fresh and will be easily available to you. While buying your veggies and fruits, check your cart. If the colour scheme feels repetitive, make the changes.

(Disclaimer: Opinions expressed in the article are sourced from other sites. News18 doesn’t guarantee 100% accuracy of all facts)

