Eat These Foods to Beat the Odds of Conceptions

Food and lifestyle choices have a huge impact on our reproductive health. Your food, lifestyle, and stress factors can affect your gut, blood flow, hormones and fertility. Regular alcohol intake, smoking and stress are the main causes of fertility problems in both men and women. A nutritious diet might increase your chances of fertility. Usually, poor fertility results are linked to diets high in sugar, alcohol, dairy, saturated fats, and caffeine.

Here are some foods that will help you beat the odds of conception-

Quinoa is a must in your diet if you are planning to conceive. It is not only carb-free, but is also a good source of protein, zinc, and folic acid which offers healthy fetal growth. It has a positive impact on male fertility as well as its folate and Vitamin B-2 content can enhance sperm concentration.

Beans and Lentils The high fibre and protein content in beans and lentils can improve ovulation. Both legumes are also great sources of folic acid, which is essential for proper embryo development and fertilisation. Fruits and berries are rich in antioxidants. They are also high in vitamin C and folic acid, which support good fetal growth. Strawberries, raspberries and blueberries have natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients that significantly increase fertility in both men and women. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids found in walnuts support hormone regulation and regular brain functioning in the body. As per a study by researchers at Rovira i Virgili University in Spain, it was found that men who regularly consumed nuts including walnuts have notable improvements in sperm vitality, motility, and morphology. Almonds have vitamin E which boosts fertility in women. It prevents egg defects and ensures overall egg health. It helps with the menstrual cycle. Eggs are one of the best foods that promote female fertility. The presence of Vitamins in it is crucial for overall health like protecting the bones, nails and hair. The presence of Vitamin D creates estrogen, which is important for the sexual and reproductive development of females.

If you are trying to conceive, it is advisable to consult a doctor for an expert opinion.

