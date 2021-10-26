Eat These Immunity-Boosting Foods That Can Help You Prevent Dengue

Increase in cases of dengue fever across the country is a cause of worry for all. While it might not be possible to avoid mosquito bites, as despite using ways like using mosquito repellents and avoiding mosquito-breeding, the vector succeeds in transmitting these diseases. However, one can always depend on a healthy, immunity-booster diet that can make the body healthy and give the virus a tough fight within the human body. Here are a few immunity-booster foods to keep dengue virus at bay:

CITRUS FOODS

Rich in Vitamin C, citrus food like lemon, orange, pineapple and others, helps in building strong immunity by increasing the production of white blood cells in the body. The white blood cells or lymphocytes are the disease-fighting cells of the body. In addition, Vitamin c rich foods are loaded with antioxidants and protect the body from damage from free radicals.

GARLIC

Garlic is an important ingredient in most of the dishes that we cook at home. While it adds flavor and taste to the food, Garlic also helps in providing immunity to the body as it has the presence of sulfur (sulphur) in it. Garlic helps in fighting infections. In addition, it has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties as well.

Turmeric

All Indian households depend on turmeric for a lot of functions. From adding flavor to the food to using it for religious purposes, turmeric is an important part of our lives. The golden spice, loaded with medicinal properties, also helps in improving the functioning of the immune system. In addition, it has anti-inflammatory properties.

Ginger

Apart from adding flavor to our food, Ginger is usually used in tea to keep the body warm. The root plant is also an important immunity-booster and is helpful in treating sore throat, inflammation, nausea and other symptoms of dengue fever.

Yogurt

Apart from helping you in getting good sleep, yogurt is also known for its immunity-booster properties. A strong probiotic, yogurt helps in the functioning of the immune system. It also helps in improving digestive health.

