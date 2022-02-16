Eat These Salads For Weight Loss And Multiple Health Benefits

Experts advise people to follow a strict diet and exercise regimen for weight loss. Those who want to reduce weight prefer healthy and low calorie food items. Salads also play an important role in weight loss and are essential part of any diet chart. Salads are included in the lunch or dinner menu by dieticians as per the needs of their clients.

Salads not only help in reducing weight but also come with many health benefits. Those who want to reduce weight must eat salad. Salad includes tomato, onion, cabbage, broccoli, parsley and fruits which provide more fibre and fewer calories to the body. Fibre helps in reducing weight.

You can add radish in salad with tomato, onion and cucumber. Radish has more fibre which can help in reducing weight. Corn salad also helps in weight loss. Prepare salad with corn, onion, tomato, capsicum and broccoli for good health and less accumulation of fat.

Advertisement

You can also prepare salad with finely chopped cabbage, mint leaves, lemon, tomato and salt. Fruit salads are rich in vitamins and vital nutrients. Citrus fruits like grapefruit, orange and sweet lemon are rich in Vitamin C. Fruits like kiwi, apple, pomegranate, pineapple and strawberry, banana and papaya can be used to prepare the salad.

The other benefits of eating salads include:

Green salad has a lot of minerals, vitamins and fibres. It helps in keeping the digestive system healthy.

Salads help nourish skin

The antioxidants present in the raw fruits and vegetables protect the body from free radicals.

The fibre in salad helps in controlling cholesterol level.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.