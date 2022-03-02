Eat These Wonder Foods If You Want a Dense Beard

As a man enters his early 20s, he starts looking forward to having a thick and dense beard. Some even like an elegant moustache. Of late, there has been a growing trend among men to care for their facial hair. So many of them can be seen sporting impressive beards.

Long beards and moustache have also been associated with a man’s masculinity. Not to forget, many youngsters nowadays are drawing inspiration from celebrities to grow a beard.

However, while some men flaunt a full, healthy and long beard, others have just a few patches of hair on their face. In the quest of finding a way to enhance facial hair growth, boys are trying several lotions and creams that are touted as an effective way to get a beard.

But, the lesser-known fact is that making some changes in one’s diet can prove to be immensely effective in facilitating beard growth.

Some of the foods that promote beard growth are listed below.

Tuna fish

If you are a non-vegetarian, including some tuna fish in your diet will provide you with some nutrients essential for beard growth. It contains Omega-3 fatty acids and is also loaded with protein. Eating tuna will not only enhance beard growth but also make your facial hair and skin appear shinier and glowing.

Spinach

Spinach contains significant amounts of nutrients such as vitamin - A, vitamin – C, calcium, iron and folic acid. Having these many nutrients, spinach is believed to be effective in stimulating beard growth as it helps supply oxygen to the hair follicles.

Cinnamon

Being a popular spice, cinnamon is used in a range of dishes — from curries to even desserts. However, apart from consuming it, cinnamon can also be applied as a paste on the face to enhance beard growth. For better results, one can mix the cinnamon paste with a few drops of lemon before gently applying it to the beard. This helps in opening up the pores on your skin which in turn leads to better beard growth.

Pumpkin seeds

Experts believe that consuming pumpkin seeds can help achieve a fuller and denser beard. It is loaded with minerals like Zinc, which promotes the healthy growth of facial hair. One can consume pumpkin seeds by first drying them up and then either including them in dishes or munching them as a snack.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is touted as one of the best oils for hair massage. However, it works the same for your facial hair as well. Gently massaging your beard with coconut oil can make the hair denser and stronger. Moreover, to reap its benefits, one can also use coconut oil for cooking.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

