Eating Soaked Almonds, Raisins in Breakfast Keeps Your Brain, Skin and Hair Healthy

Soaked almonds with raisins are immensely beneficial to your body. Besides boosting your immunity, they also strengthen your body system. Taking them for breakfast has even more benefits. Soaked almonds and soaked raisins keep you energised throughout the day. They are rich in protein, magnesium, manganese, copper, protein and fibre.

Ayurveda expert Dr Diksha Bhavsar says that eating soaked almonds and soaked raisins in breakfast has proven beneficial for health, and therefore they must be included in your morning diet.

>Get rid of period cramps:

Eating soaked almonds and raisins in breakfast will solve the problem of period cramps. Along with this, it also eliminates hunger.

>Energy source:

Eating soaked almonds and raisins together in the morning gives you energy throughout the day, thereby eliminating tiredness.

>Improves Digestion:

Digestion remains better by eating soaked almonds and soaked raisins in breakfast. They also keep the problem of acidity at bay.

>Improves memory:

Soaked almonds and raisins together keep your brain healthy, which improves your memory.

>Improves skin and hair health:

Eating soaked almonds and raisins also improve your skin and hair. Both almonds and raisins are rich in antioxidants that are beneficial for health as well as skin and hair.

>Keeps cholesterol and blood pressure levels under control:

Eating soaked almonds and soaked raisins in breakfast will keep your cholesterol and blood pressure under control.

