Eating Too Much Sugar Is Harmful For Health, Know The Reasons

One of the side effects of having excessive sugar is that skin ages faster.

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 18:51 IST

Delhi, India

Sugar is also a type of simple carbohydrate, which is naturally present in some foods and beverages.
To have a healthy body, we need every nutrient in its proper proportion, whether it is proteins, carbohydrates, fats or minerals. Sugar is also a type of simple carbohydrate, which is naturally present in some foods and beverages. But consuming too much sugar can lead to various health problems like weight gain, diabetes, cavities and high blood pressure. To keep the body fit and healthy, it is necessary that we keep a count on our sugar intake.

Let’s take a look at the various health problems caused by too much sugar intake.

Gaining weight: Consuming a lot of sugar can lead to weight gain, as it also affects the biological pathways that control appetite. Because of this, we feel more hungry and end up consuming more calories. Eating sugar also leads to obesity.

Diabetes: Having excessive sugar intake can lead to type 2 diabetes. Sugar alone does not cause diabetes, any type of high-calorie diet can cause type 2 diabetes. Many foods naturally contain sugar and their consumption also increases the risk of diabetes.

Cavities in teeth: Consuming sugar can cause tooth decay, which can further lead to cavities. After eating sugar, the bacterias in the mouth form a thin layer of plaque on the teeth which further causes cavities and other teeth problems.

Heart disease: Taking a high-sugar diet can increase the risk of heart disease. People who consume more sugar are more prone to heart disease. Excess consumption of sugar can increase many other health problems too. So keep a check while you are consuming sugar.

Skin: Another side effect of having excessive sugar is that the skin ages faster. Excess sugar intake creates harmful molecules called “AGEs" or advanced glycation end products in the body, which further affects the skin and creates wrinkles and sagging.

first published: November 28, 2022, 18:51 IST
last updated: November 28, 2022, 18:51 IST
