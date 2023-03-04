Ed Sheeran's Wife Suffered From Tumour During Pregnancy; Know Its Causes

Ed Sheeran while announcing his upcoming album Subtract, opened up about how he spiralled into depression last year after the unexpected death of his best friend Jamal Edwards at the age of 31. What made it worse was that his wife was also diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant with their second child. Ed Sheeran married Cherry Seaborn, his childhood sweetheart back in 2019, who couldn’t get treated for her diagnosis until after the birth. This came at a time when Sheeran was also a copyright trial in a court every day. The singer opened up about the episode that “changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music."

Ed Sheeran embraced fatherhood for the second time by welcoming a baby girl in the month of May last year. The musician has not shared any update on his wife’s health and treatment as of yet. Here’s everything that you need to know about tumours.

Advertisement

What is a tumour?

A tumour is a group or a mass of abnormal cells that can grow in the body. It can form throughout the body by affecting the bones, organs, glands, and even skin tissues. They are different from cysts as the latter is a formation of small sacs that may contain liquid or solid material. Meanwhile, a tumor is mainly a mass of solid tissues. There are several types of tumour:

Benign: Not harmful in many cases and not cancerous.

Malignant: It is cancerous and can be life-threatening

Precancerous: These tumours are detected to become cancerous if not treated immediately.

What causes tumours?

Advertisement

The human body is consistently making new cells to replace the old and damaged ones. Sometimes, disruption of cell growth can make them multiply at a faster rate than they normally should, and these cells begin to turn into a solid mass of tissue forming a tumour. Cancerous tumours are an outcome of DNA mutations within the body cells, which leads to unstable function, division, and growth.

What are the risk factors?

There are many risk factors that cause benign or malignant mutation in DNA including genetic complications, exposure to toxins, excess alcohol, exposure to radiation, obesity, viruses, smoking, and immune disorders, among others. Tumours can be surgically removed, or chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and other treatment methods can be used to destroy abnormal growth.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here