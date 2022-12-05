Effective Skincare Routine that Every Man Needs

Using just the soap isn’t going to give you clear and radiant skin. What you need is a good skincare routine. Contrary to a common assumption that a skincare routine is only meant for women, men also need a skincare regime. It’s a form of investment in better health and self-confidence.

The biggest misconception about men’s skincare is that people have made it into an endless treasure hurt, requiring specific codes to decode. Well, as we said, it’s a misconception. Because skincare is just as simple as exercising, which you should never miss. It keeps your face moisturized, clean and fresh.

To help you figure out your skincare routine, we have got a list of things you could do:

Start with Cleansing

Cleansing comes at the very first. Use a good (based on your skin type) face wash to cleanse your face in the morning. It will wash off all the products you applied the night before, along with any sweat and bacteria.

Do it twice a day, first in the morning then at night, before bed.

Exfoliate twice a week

Exfoliation is very essential to remove the dead skin cells from the face, making it bright, smooth and soft. It also prevents breakouts. Use a physical or chemical exfoliant, whichever works well for you.

However, make sure to not overdo it, as it can harm your skin as well. That’s why it’s recommended to do it twice a week, mostly in the evening, so your skin will get enough time to recover.

Use Moisturizer with SPF

Always moisturize your skin as it keeps the skin hydrated, and most importantly, it preserves the skin’s natural moisture levels. Use an SPF-based moisturiser to shield against the skin-ageing UV rays. Apply once in the morning and then in the evening for proper nourishment.

Always use an after-shave balm

Dragging a razor on your skin without any protector can cause irritation and inflammation, which results in redness, razor bump and dryness. That’s why always use a shave balm ahead to keep your skin soothing and prevent any bumpy or grainy skin.

Apply sunscreen on going outdoors

To prevent any sun damage that can lead to age spots, wrinkling, and even skin cancer, always apply sunscreen on going outdoors. Use a broad-spectrum, water-resistant and SPF of 30 or above.

