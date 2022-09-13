Effective Tips to Get Rid of Bad Breath And Tooth Decay

A lot of people suffer from the problem of bad breath. It can also become a reason for embarrassment among individuals in a social setting. However, bad breath is quite common and can be taken care of by undertaking some easy yet effective measures.

If you cannot get rid of bad breath even after regularly brushing your teeth twice a day, then it could be a sign of tooth decay.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

In a few cases, stomach-related disorders can also lead to tooth decay in an individual. To prevent the same, it is essential to see a dentist.

Here’s taking a look at 5 effective ways to prevent tooth decay:

1. Use Mouthwash: Mouthwash can be used to get rid of bad breath. There have been instances when even after brushing your teeth multiple times, the foul smell doesn’t go away. In such a situation, it is necessary to use mouthwash in order to keep the mouth clean and smell-free. Mouthwash contains antimicrobial properties, which help to kill bacteria and take out the dirt stuck in the teeth.

2. Use Tongue Scraper: Cleaning your tongue is equally important as brushing your teeth. A tongue scraper can be used to clean the tongue as it gets attacked by bacteria too, leading to bad breath and tooth decay. If you don’t clean your tongue after brushing, then the bacteria present in the tongue spreads into the mouth.

3. Say No To Cigarettes And Tobacco: People who consume cigarettes and tobacco regularly have a high possibility of suffering from bad breath. Small tobacco particles get stuck in the teeth, which do not come out even after brushing rigorously. These particles cause harm to your teeth gradually. Hence, it is important to limit the consumption of tobacco to prevent bad breath.

4. Skip Mints And Chewing Gum: Bacteria love sugar. They use it to make acid, which further causes bad breath in the mouth. So opt for sugarless mint and chewing gum instead.

Advertisement

5. Moisten your mouth: You can also face tooth decay and bad breath if your salivary gland does not produce enough saliva. Don’t let your mouth get dry and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here