Effective Ways To Detox and Declutter Your Living Space

Getting the space around your house to look sparkling is a precondition for any season. Fulfilling the essentials, every household cleanup can bring a store of ideas for a perfectly neat and organized home. From de-cluttering your homes to detoxing it for an aesthetic look, check out these some go-to tips for detoxing your households.

Brushing off every corner

It is vital to not only focus at the corners of your shelves and tables but, pay close attention to your closets, wall, laundry room, and living space, and keep these tidy and clean. “Closet cleaning can be an overwhelming task but one should never skip it. Set up spaces to keep coats, backpacks, and shoes for anyone who comes to your home. Placing an aroma diffuser in a corner after perfectly cleaning your home can give a soothing and calming smell," says Vansikha Nahata, CEO, The June Shop. Attaching a little bonus, add high-quality linens starting from bath mats, linen, towels, curtains, and bed linen for your family members to experience a superior home.

Cataloguing the festive décor

Before you store your festive lights, garlands, menorahs and ornaments, assess your décor reserve. “Analyze your stash by scrutinizing which decorations are damaged and which can be reused as the shelf lives of decorations are generally low and they also take up a big chunk of storage. This will save you money and create more space for contemporary storage," adds Nahata.

Kitchen

Once every corner and room in the house is taken care of, how can we leave the kitchen in shambles?

Kitchen is the heart of the home – a place to experiment new culinary creations, amuse friends or enjoy that first sip of tea or coffee in the morning. Space in the kitchen, however, is not always in plentiful supply. Follow these go-to tricks for a decluttered and artistically pleasing kitchen.

Stainless, Spotless and Effortless

Enhance your kitchen’s look from every corner that has a use. Take a look around – where could you put up shelves, sit a mobile island or fill cupboard space? You’ve probably got more spare space than you realise.

Anand Baldawa, CEO, thinKitchen says, “Begin your decluttering journey by throwing away products and items you don’t use. Simply ask yourself this question: Have I used this more than once this month? This will help row off the extra pots and pans, archaic appliances, expired food items and duplicate and broken items taking up space in your kitchen." Next analyse the items that you are left with ask yourself if you need all the stuff, once you have pared down all your stuff look at what your use every day and keep just those items in your kitchen.

Restructure storage – Be It Consumables or durables

Once the excess baggage is taken care of, make sure groceries are stored rationally in dedicated cupboards/shelves. Offer different shelves for cups, glasses, plates, bowls and other such differentiated cutlery and table & cookware. This makes things easier to find and utilise space. “The key is to invest in long lasting, good quality containers, cutlery trays, advanced drawer organisers which are not only practical but also stylish", mentions Baldawa. If you follow a colour scheme in your kitchen, opt for storage canisters which are available in various eye-catching colours to elevate your countertops. To avoid delving around dozens of containers or boxes, invest in clear food storage jars that would allow you to easily identify and access ingredients. Stack them up, label them, place most used items in lower shelves. Not only does it make your kitchen more organized, but it’s also highly satisfying to look at.

Say yes to a clean and clutter free home every season by following these aforesaid tips to make sure that you take up one task at a time; or else it might get overwhelming.

