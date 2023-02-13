Couples are eagerly waiting for the much-awaited Valentine’s Day. But before that, to make the relationship more beautiful, they are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate Valentine’s Week. So, today on the occasion of Kiss day, if you wish to surprise your partner and make this day memorable forever, you can surprise them with an eggless chocolate cake. Kiss Day is celebrated a day before Valentine’s Day. It falls on the seventh day of Valentine’s Week and is celebrated on February 13 every year.

To make this day special, you can feed your partner a chocolate cake made with your own hands on Kiss Day. So let’s know the recipe for making an eggless chocolate cake at home. By making this, you can give your partner an advance surprise on Valentine’s Day.

Ingredients for Eggless Chocolate Cake:

1. 1/3 cup cocoa powder

2. 1/3 cup warm water

3. 1/3 cup vegetable oil

4. ½ cup curd

5. ½ cup baking powder

6. ¼ cup baking soda

7. ¾ cup all-purpose flour

8. ¾ cup castor sugar and

9. 1 spoonful of coffee powder

Eggless Chocolate Cake Recipe

Step 1: The eggless chocolate cake can be made at home with a simple recipe. First, take a bowl of hot water and use it to make an eggless chocolate cake.

Step 2: Now add cocoa powder and coffee powder to it, mix it well, and keep stirring the mixture with the help of a spoon till it becomes a smooth paste.

Step 3: After that, add sugar, curd and vegetable oil to this mixture and beat it for a while more. You can add ghee or butter to the cake batter if you want.

Step 4: After beating for some time, add the all-purpose flour, baking powder and baking soda, and beat it again.

Step 5: Now put the batter in an oven-proof bowl and microwave for six minutes. Your tasty, spongy cake is ready. By applying chocolate to the cake, you can decorate it in your favourite way and make the kiss day special for your partner.

