Eggplant or brinjal is a great vegetable for your healthy diet chart as it has innumerable benefits. The vegetable is known to be rich in nutrients and high in antioxidants and serves as a food that can help in reducing health risks such as heart diseases, blood sugar rise, weight gain and cancer. But these benefits often cloud the side effects that come with the consumption of this veggie.

Eggplants, also known as brinjals, come with side effects that not many people know about. Consuming high amounts of eggplant can lead to health risks such as:

Allergies

Advertisement

Eggplant belongs to the nightshade family of vegetables and this group is associated with allergies. The veggie can cause allergies in rare scenarios and the symptoms include difficulty in breathing, swelling and hives. In some cases, eggplant can also cause anaphylaxis.

Kidney stones

Brinjal contains high amounts of calcium and excessive consumption of brinjal can lead to kidney stones. Not much research is present on this subject but in case you consume high amounts of brinjal and are experiencing sharp pain in your kidneys, consult a doctor immediately.

Iron deficiency

A chemical named nasunin (a type of anthocyanin), present in the eggplant peels, binds with iron and removes it from the cells and this may reduce iron absorption and cause a deficiency in your body.

Solanine poisoning

Solanine is a natural toxin present in eggplants. Excess intake may cause vomiting, nausea and drowsiness which are all symptoms of solanine poisoning.

Every edible that we consume has both benefits and side effects. Therefore, moderation in consuming anything is important. Excessive amounts of healthy vegetables can also cause unwanted side effects and brinjal is one of the best examples of that.

Consult the doctor in case you experience any of the side effects.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here