Eggs to Broccoli, Food Items You Must Consume to Maintain Good Eyesight

Our lives these days can’t function without the phone or laptop. Therefore, taking care of the eyes is essential. Here is the list of easy and instant health food items that will naturally help you maintain your eyesight.

Green leafy vegetables

They are rich in minerals and vitamins. They support the daily metabolism of the body. They can cure redness or itching in the eye. Green leafy vegetables are rich in Lutein and zeaxanthin which helps in reducing macular degeneration and cataract. You can include them in your daily diet to improve your eyesight.

Eggs

There is a similarity between green leafy vegetables and egg yolk. The reason is that both have the same antioxidant hence improving eyesight. They are said to be one of the best and perfect foods for healthy eyesight. Moreover, having them during breakfast might help maintain a high level of protein throughout.

Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants and hence can improve eyesight. Fruits having citrus are considered good for the eyes. They naturally help the eyes to maintain health.

Almonds

They are blessed with Vitamin- E which not only helps to maintain eye health but other organs as well. A handful of almonds on daily basis can improve eyesight.

Fatty Fishes

In fishes like mackerel, tuna, and salmon among others DHA is found in abundance. This little enzyme is helpful for eyesight and the retina as well. Try to add 2-3 meals of fish in a week to see urgent results.

Zucchini

The presence of lutein and zeaxanthin in Zucchini helps protect the retina from the UV rays of the sun. It acts as a shield against macular degeneration and cataract.

Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in sulforaphane and hence maintains eyesight. It protects the retina from any radical damage as well.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

