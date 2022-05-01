Eid al-Fitr 2022: When is Moon Sighting in India? Saudi Arabia, UAE to Celebrate Eid on May 2

Eid al-Fitr 2022: After fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims across the world will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr or Meethi Eid with the first sighting of the crescent moon. Eid is observed on the very first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, called Shawwal. People who follow Islam wait to get a glimpse of the moon after the Ramadan fast.

Eid 2022 Moon Sighting in India

While the exact timing of the moon sighting in India have not been confirmed yet, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court and the moon sighting committees in the UAE, Qatar and other Arab states have announced that they will celebrate Eid on Monday, May 2.

Depending upon the moon sighting in South Asian countries, there is chances that Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian country will for the first time celebrate Eid on the same day as Gulf countries.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with great enthusiasm, as the Muslim community takes part in prayers that are followed by a sermon. People wear new clothes and wish Eid Mubarak by hugging each other. Children receive gifts and money from their elders which are called Eidi.

People visit each other’s houses to meet and greet and are offered sewaiyan, a delicious milk-based dessert. Apart from sewai, an elaborate Eid spread is prepared, which includes rdishes like biryani, nihari, haleem, and kebabs among others.

When is Eid al-Fitr 2022 in India?

The Eid al-Fitr date varies every year depending on the Hijri calendar, which is a lunar calendar based on the phases of the moon. Any Islamic month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

The festival marks the end of the roza from dawn to dusk during Ramadan. The fasts are observed to extend gratitude and pay respects to God for providing strength and endurance during the fasting month.

Eid is a three-day festival, but many Islamic countries implement a week-long holiday. For instance, this year the United Arab Emirates has approved a 9-day long holiday, which will start on Saturday, April 30, and the usual work will commence on Monday, May 9.

