Ekadant Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Know Shubh Muhurat, Date Of Puja And Significance

The day devoted to Lord Ganesha is known as Ekadant Sankashti Chaturthi or Sankatahara Chaturthi. Sankashti Chaturthi occurs on the fourth day following the Pournami full moon (Krishna Paksha) of the Hindu lunar calendar month.

There are two Chaturthi Tithis in each month of the Hindu calendar. The first is Sankashti Chaturthi, and the second is Vinayaka Chaturthi, which occurs after Amavasya or the new moon during Shukla Paksha. The term “Sankashti" comes from the Sanskrit language and means “liberation amid tough times."

On this day, Ganesha bestows blessings on all the worshippers. On the very same day, Deity Shiva designated his son Ganesha as the “Pratham Pujya," or “first lord to be worshipped," and greater to all other gods, notably Vishnu, Lakshmi, Shiva, and Parvati.

Advertisement

Lord Ganesha is revered as the deity of wisdom, wealth, and good fortune, and believers seek his blessings at the outset of each new endeavour or journey. Lord Ganesha, the Pratham Pujya deity known as the ultimate lord of wealth, intellect, and fortune, represents the remover of all barriers.

Tithi

According to Panchang, this year, the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month starts at 11.36 pm on Wednesday, May 18. The tithi ends the next day, May 19, at 08.23 pm. So the devotees will fast and worship on May 19.

Shubh Muhurta

There is a Sadhya yoga from the morning on the day of Sankashti Chaturthi, which will remain until 02:58 PM. After that, Shubh yoga will start. Both these yogas are auspicious to pray and worship the Lord.

Other than that, the auspicious time or Abhijit Muhurta will start at 11.50 am and remain until 12.45 pm. You can do any auspicious work during this period.

Advertisement

Significance

It is said that by observing this fast and worshipping Lord Ganesha, one can easily overcome obstacles. The devotee also gets prosperity and happiness by the grace of Lord Ganesha.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.