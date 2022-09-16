Elizabeth II: A Look at the Legacy Left by the Iconic Monarch in Terms of Power Dressing

The longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away last week, leaving a void that won’t ever be replaced. a void of authority, monarchy, flair, and elegance. She is well recognised for both her power clothing and her unbreakable spirit. Her distinctive style evolved over time with the assistance of her dressers and royal designers and was characterised by her dark-colored clothing, headgear, and pair of gloves. Here are some examples of power wearing patterns established by this legendary monarch.

The Royal Attire Standards:

Although there were no set standards, the Queen always followed some fundamentals, such as wearing flesh-colored tights, light pink nail polish, and never donning a skirt that was longer than her knees, according to her former royal butler Grant Harrold. She also rarely appeared without her gloves on.

​Customisation

According to an AFP article, the queen’s previous seamstress, Angela Kelly, added extra layers of lining to the queen’s evening gowns to lessen the strain of the beading and crystals on her back. “Tiny weights were sewed into the hemlines of her day clothes as a precaution against windy conditions. To make sure the monarch’s new shoes were comfortable, Kelly would also break them in", the report said.

A 200-bag Launer Owner here!

According to rumours, the Queen used her square, short-strap Launer purse, which she reportedly had 200 of, to communicate with her staff in a covert manner.

Monochromatic Attire

Bright colours and monochromatic clothing were the Queen’s signature look, and what was so endearing about her was that even at the age of 96, she continued to experiment with colour. She favoured brightly coloured, color-coordinated clothes, and because of her colour experimenting, she even earned the nickname “Rainbow Queen." The monarch experimented with every colour on the colour wheel during her reign, including canary yellow, lime green, fuchsia, and navy blue.

Little to No Jewellery

As she became older, she stopped wearing the bulky tiaras and diamond neckpieces and began favouring simpler jewellery, like as brooches and pearl necklaces.

​A True Country Girl

At one of her country homes on the weekends, Elizabeth took on a new look and was frequently spotted donning a headscarf, a raincoat, and a pair of boots. People expressed amazement at how quickly she could change and arrive with her suit, hat, and gloves the next minute after arriving with her corgis in the garden, according to Michele Clatop, the costume designer for “The Crown."

