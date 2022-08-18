Embark On Your Weight Loss Journey With These Key Points

Losing weight and staying in shape is on the agenda of almost every second person you come across nowadays. With the coming of the digital age where sharing pics and selfies have become a routine, everyone wants to look their best. Apart from that, a fast-paced life with increasing competitiveness in every field also requires one to stay fit and healthy. However, one can often get lost in between countless articles, varying advice on how to go about your weight loss journey, particularly if you are just beginning.

It is important to note that the most natural way to lose weight is slow and steady instead of quick results. A healthy diet, exercise schedule and good sleep are the deciding key factors. If we go into elaborate details about it, Preeti Gupta, Dietician and Founder of Perfect Health has the following tips for you.

Keep your diet balanced

Your diet should include every food group like proteins, carbohydrates and fat. If one is trying to lose weight, they shouldn’t exclude any food groups because each one has a unique benefit for their health.

Have a fiber-rich diet

Foods high in fibre are crucial while trying to reduce weight since they lower blood sugar levels and protect our hearts. As they pass through the digestive tract, they absorb water. As a result, our stomachs fill more quickly, thus keeping our hunger pangs in control. Therefore, one needs to eat more fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains like quinoa and oats.

Hydrate yourself

Be sure to consume at least 2-3 litres of water daily for better disposal of toxins and transportation of nutrients.

Drink beverages rich in nutrition

Drinking green tea, milk, almond milk, buttermilk, vegetable juice, and detox drinks promote weight loss. Try to steer clear of sodas, colas, and bottled juices because they contain a lot of sugar and will raise your insulin levels, which will cause your body to store fat more quickly.

Limit alcohol

Alcohol can lead to weight gain in different ways: by inhibiting your body’s ability to burn fat, being high in kilojoules, making you feel hungry, and encouraging you to make bad eating choices. It also goes without saying that it has a detrimental effect on your liver.

Include Vitamin D in your daily routine

As you may know, the sun is the best source of Vitamin D, an important nutrient in losing weight. A few minutes of exposure to sunlight is your best choice here but if that is not feasible, take Vitamin D supplements once a week for 3 months and consult your doctor.

Exercise

Your body needs to be burning calories and exercise is the best way to do it. You can go more a wide array of exercises to choose from. You can go for aerobics, power yoga, swimming, weight training or pilates. You can also find a suitable sport you may enjoy like kickboxing. Weightlifting and strength training is the most effective for males since they promote muscle building and fat burning. But perform these workouts while being supervised by qualified trainers.

Proper sleep

This is by far the most ignored aspect of a healthy lifestyle. Lack of sleep alters our hormones, slows down our metabolism, and increases appetite, it makes us more likely to retain water, a hindrance to weight loss. To avoid these, make sure you receive at least 8 hours of sleep daily.

