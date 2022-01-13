Emily in Paris: Outfits of Lily Collins That Scream Statement

Season two of Netflix’s Emily in Paris picks up just where season one left off. While the narrative of Emily In Paris season 2 is a little weak, the taste in fashion is not. Emily, played by actor Lily J. Collins isn’t the only one advancing. Marylin Fitoussi, previous season’s co-costume creator, takes the helm with Patricia Field on board as costume advisor. Patricia is the mastermind behind the incredible designs in the Sex and the City franchise. Emily and her friends have rocked some truly eye-catching outfits. For season 2, the designer pair has left us enough to work with, such as a goldmine of both contemporary and vintage pieces. So, shall we begin?

The office is a runway

The character wears a vivid green shacket and multi-colored stilettos with a retro Versace short polo. This style skillfully travels literally up to the edge of “too much" that so many of the clothes in Emily in Paris strive for some. The colours stand out, and there is a distinct palette going on, as opposed to practically every hue in the rainbow competing for attention.

No birthday is complete without a statement ‘BOW’

The clothes in Emily in Paris this year are a step forward from the first. Emily’s pink bow-adorned little dress will always be one of our favourites. In our opinion, the presence of a kimono in the scenario elevates this ensemble to the status of a statement outfit.

Synonyms with Amour

Emily is simply radiating love with her ensemble. The attention to detail, from the stilettos to the beehive/bump-it hairstyle, completes the look. It’s similar to the attire she donned in Season 1’s ‘Swan Lake’ presentation.

What happens in St. Tropez, Doesn’t stay in St. Tropez

Emily seemed to have developed a newfound passion for ruffles while out on a weekend vacation to St. Tropez. Emily steals the scene in a Magali Pascal Botanic Dress and Silvery Isabella Disco shoes with as many colourful stripes as her personality.

Prints, Prints and Prints

Emily joins Camille (Camille Razat) for lunch in episode five, dressed in a yellow jacket, a patterned tank top, a colourful skirt, and lilac knee-high boots. She accessorises her look with a little Dolce & Gabbana sling purse. Nothing is too bold or colourful for Emily, as they say.

The finale like a queen

Emily Cooper appears in the last episode wearing a stunning bright-red tulle gown from the 2019 Giambattista Valli x H&M line. It exudes modern and sophisticated Marie Antoinette vibes when coupled with Tana Chung jewellery and twin Vanrycke necklaces. Emily also appears to be able to glide away due to her winged shoulders.

