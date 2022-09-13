Emmy Awards: A Look At Last Year's Best Dressed Celebs

It is the Primetime Emmy Awards 2022, and the celebrities are busy looking their best for the event with utmost fervour. And, as the countdown for choosing the best-dressed celebs has already begun from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, let us take a look at last year’s best red carpet looks.

Zendaya:

Zendaya certainly knows how to ooze oomph with her sartorial attires. Zendaya made heads turn when she appeared in Giorgio Armani’s creation for the award night. Her messy hairdo added drama to the overall appearance.

Advertisement

Robin Thede:

Robin Thede exuded a Disney princess vibe in a Christian Siriano ballroom gown. The actress and comedian called it her “Beauty and the Beast Moment."

Advertisement

Annie Murphy:

The Schitt’s Creek star rocked the all-black look like a pro. She picked a power suit and added a lacy bra and a sheer top for her red carpet appearance. To complete the look, she picked a couple of sleek chains. The highlight of her appearance was the bold lip colour.

Regina King:

Blue is the new black. And, no one knows it better than Regina King. She looked like a vision for sore eyes in this vibrant blue gown. The asymmetrical-hemmed number from the shelves of Stuart Weitzman came with strappy metallic stilettos. Regina made sure to keep the accessories minimal as she adorned dainty earrings and rings.

Tracee Ellis Ross:

Tracee Ellis Ross went full glam for the Emmys. She picked a gorgeous gold gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The metallic ruffled number featured a thigh-high slit.

So which one of these is your favourite?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here