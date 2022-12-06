Emotional Challenges Of Women Differ From Those Of Men? Find Out

Situationally, there are some challenges that are unique to women - like the specific impact of hormonal changes and cycles, societal and family pressure concerning weight, marriage, childbirth and parenting - women bear the brunt of it even more than men in several cases. The rate of auto-immune conditions, thyroid imbalances and menstrual cycle challenges is at an alarmingly increasing rate and all of this is hugely contributed by the excessive emotional struggles women are faced with day in and day out.

A plethora of biases, discrimination and societal expectations at different stages of life impact the emotional well-being of women, be it gender inequality, health-related issues, or societal pressure. Major life transitions such as pregnancy, motherhood and menopause can create physical and emotional stresses for women. Negative life experiences – infertility loss, relationship breakdown, poverty, discrimination, violence, unemployment and isolation – also impact women’s mental health and well-being," says Sujata Pawar, Co- Founder & CEO of Avni.

Advertisement

Also Read: Safety On Dating Apps Is Of Utmost Importance, Says Study

Lack of equal opportunities and lack of equal pay at the workplace despite similar or sometimes more efforts can contribute majorly too.

“The solution to all of this is to prioritise your personal evolution. To review your unconscious priorities and develop capabilities to help you thrive in your business/career, health, family, relationships, passion and impact - all together simultaneously, and create a relationship where one can benefit and pull up the other aspects of life and this is what we do with excellence installations," says Harini Ramachandran, co-creator, Excellence Installations Technology and co-founder, Antano & Harini, Legacy Accelerators.

Advertisement

The actual subjective experience of the emotional pressures that every human being goes through is truly felt only by that individual. An experience or a phenomenon that might be a no-brainer for you, maybe a painful, hurtful experience for someone else. And in that sense, every person has a different subjective experience. What is useful is to equip men and women to be able to break limiting patterns and behaviours and help them access better states of mind even in challenging situations.

Advertisement

“Today, with our technology, it is possible to create immediate changes unlike conventional methods that could take even years of conditioning, and counselling. In an independent review by industry experts, a before-after of the impact of excellence installations was measured by industry-standard DASS21 reports and it revealed dramatic improvements in mental health and responses to stress and anxiety," adds Ramachandran.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here