Employee Appreciation Day 2022: History, Significance and Theme

Every year, the 1st Friday of March is widely known as Employee Appreciation Day. This year the crucial day falls on March 5. Historically speaking, Dr Bob Nelson was the one who added this day as an unofficial holiday in 1995. He realised the reality that the fulfillment of an organization is closely proportional to worker delight and stressed the significance of boosting worker morale.

His inspiration came from a study that concluded that strengthening the worker-company bond by recognizing the employee’s efforts might be quite beneficial.

Why celebrate this day:

Advertisement

Created to make room for acknowledging the blood, sweat and tears of the workforce towards their professional responsibilities; the diligence of personnel and bestowing them with due popularity, this day aims at bringing cheer and happiness to working professionals. Around 70% of personnel have expressed how they might feel highly motivated if bosses mentioned or conveyed a ‘thank you’ to them for their hard work.

After all, ‘empathy’, ‘gratitude’ and ‘flexibility’ are at the heart of maintaining the bond and retaining the freshness and zeal alive in a healthy work environment. It promotes worker retention when they feel their opinion is valuable, trusted, recognized and be a part of their work family.

Significance of this day:

What could be more amazing than making personnel feel valued, and create the vibe that makes them realise they matter! Appreciation Day is an amazing chance to create a wonderful impact on personnel and ensure a healthy work environment to invest in mentally and physically.

It’s clearly out there that employee appreciation ramps up the productivity of the organization.

Advertisement

Theme

Let the HR department get innovative and indulge personnel in self-care, rebuild bonds with colleagues, employers; and make thedaya certainly inspiring one. By choosing topics that could offer a quite enjoyable time for personnel, employers could make these days a fulfillment. For instance, introducing awards.

How can employers assist personnel deal with work pressure?

Advertisement

Employers taking steps to make certain that personnel are known for their work is a super motivation for them. It allows personnel to experience happiness, boosts morale, strengthens bonds and makes the work environment less toxic and more fun!

Having a good management system, a good leave policy, taking into consideration worker woes, introducing gifts and presents, making plans of social activities (games) making sure work is assigned uniformly in preference to burdening responsibilities to only a few — might be some of the approaches wherein a healthy work surrounding may be assured.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.