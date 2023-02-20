Raising an only child is not an easy task. Many people nowadays are opting for one child only. The rising cost of education, late first-time pregnancy and not wanting to go through labour again etc are among the major reasons to opt for a single child. While raising an only child, parents often make many mistakes, which might have a bad impact on them. So here are some parenting tips on how to raise a single child. By following these, you can make your child a better person and ensure that they are not asocial and behave the right way.

Encourage social interactions: Only children spend most of their time playing by themselves or with imaginary friends. This makes it difficult for them to interact with others and promotes asocial behaviour. You must encourage them to socialise with others more.

Encourage them to do activities: Only children are usually spoon-fed, and they get everything done by their parents. This may make them lazy and over-reliant on their parents and the people around them. Encourage them to start doing things on their own, like taking a bath by themselves or preparing their bed.

Don’t overprotect them: It’s natural for a parent to step in every time the only child is facing a challenging situation like disagreeing with friends. Don’t be a mediator all the time. Let the child fight their own battles. Teach how to handle disagreements, but then step back from interfering.

Don’t promote over perfection: A single child usually tends to be a perfectionist. They might even expect others to follow the same. Don’t reinforce this perfectionism. Avoid improving or reworking every task they do, and let them learn from their mistakes.

Don’t overburden them: Avoid having unrealistic and unattainable expectations from them. This may put them under pressure and stress them out. Such children can be high flyers, only if parents have realistic expectations of them.

Don’t be strict: Parents get worried about the safety of their only child. In such a situation, they should not stop the children at every step. A child will not be able to make his own decisions if this goes on. Give them some freedom and make them self-dependent.

