'End Racism. Build Peace': All You Need To Know About International Day of Peace 2022

International Day of Peace is commemorated on September 21 across the world. As the name suggests, this day is devoted to strengthening the idea of peace across the nations. However, achieving peace is much more than just laying down arms. The day aims to raise public awareness through education on issues related to violence and urge people to live together in a united and peaceful way. Here’s everything you need to know about the International Day of Peace:

International Day of Peace 2022: Theme

This year, the theme for the day is “End Racism. Build Peace", according to the United Nations. The UN aims to build a society where every individual feels safe and can flourish regardless of race. To ensure global peace, tackling racism is the focus, especially now, when the world has suffered so much throughout the pandemic and the wars in different nations causing people to give up their homes.

International Day of Peace: History

In 1981, by unanimous United Nations resolution 36/37, the General Assembly declared there to be a day devoted to “commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples."

The first International Day of Peace was celebrated in 1982, post which September 21 was announced as Peace Day. A major milestone arrived two decades later, in 2001 when the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.

International Day of Peace: Significance

Trust, inclusiveness, and cooperation are the aftereffect of peace among societies, both within and between nations. The harmonious co-existence of individuals is the aim of celebrating International Day of Peace. It is a day of celebration to recognize the efforts of all those who have and continue to build a Culture of Peace. The United Nations invites every individual around the globe to strive toward a world where harmony wins over hostility.

