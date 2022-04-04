Endometriosis: What it is and How can Women Deal With it

Endometriosis, also known as chocolate cyst, is a condition faced by women in which endometrium, the lining of the uterus, grows outside the uterus, fallopian tubes, vagina, cervix or even on the bladder or rectum. This condition might have several symptoms, but the diagnosis takes around a decade which deteriorates women’s quality of life. The symptoms include inflammation, pain during or after intercourse, lower back pain, immensely problematic periods, excessive bleeding, fatigue, depression/anxiety, and nausea.

Dr. Sushruta Mokadam, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Pune’s Motherhood Hospital, while talking to Hindustan Times, shared some lifestyle tips to help women improve their quality of life, fight inflammation and stay healthy while dealing with endometriosis.

Advertisement

The four major contributors to improving one’s lifestyle while suffering from endometriosis are diet, exercise, sleep cycle and holistic healing. Dr. Mokadam suggested that improvement in diet can help immensely and some of the important foods to have are vegetables, grains, fibre, nuts, legumes and millets, flax and chia seeds, eggs and fish. However, processed foods, red meat, alcohol, high fat foods, sugary foods and foods containing additives and monosodium should be avoided.

Walking, swimming, yoga and aerobics can immensely help in reducing pain caused by inflammation. Other than this, women should avoid doing any strenuous activities.

It is important for someone suffering from endometriosis to rectify their sleep cycle and make sure they sleep enough. Endocrine system is affected adversely if your sleep cycle isn’t healthy and that leads to irregular hormone secretion patterns. This, in turn leads to the condition worsening resulting in increased inflammation and hence, pain. It is advised to take at least 8 hours of sleep every night to improve your lifestyle and help reduce pain and hormonal imbalances.

Don’t stress yourself too much and stay positive. That helps with depression/anxiety caused by endometriosis. Mental health is as important as physical health and maintaining both helps one improve their longevity.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.