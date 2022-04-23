English Language Day 2022: History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes

ENGLISH LANGUAGE DAY 2022: April 23 marks the UN English Language Day. The day is observed to spread awareness and respect for the history, culture and achievements of each of the six UN working languages. Furthermore, it is also known for both the birthday and date of death of world-famous playwright William Shakespeare.

UN English Language Day: History

In 2010, the Department of Global Communications decided to observe April 23 as English Language Day together with other days celebrated for each of the UN’s six official languages namely English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Spanish, and Russian.

Advertisement

The main objective of this day is to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity and facilitate equal use of all six languages throughout the organisation as well.

UN English Language Day: Significance

English, the international language, is the most broadly used and spoken on the planet. More than 1.75 billion people speak English worldwide, which has become the only way for two speakers with diverse first languages to communicate with each other. Most importantly, the English language has been adopted as an official language in over 67 countries which made it the language of commerce over the world.

So, undoubtedly, this dominating language plays a significant role in the world by creating an impact on every field of work.

Here, let us take a look at some quotes related to the English language given by famous personalities:

Inspirational Quotes:

Advertisement

“With hard work, learning English, and getting involved, there is no limit on what you can achieve."- Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Speaking English is like a tongue-twister for me. I can speak each word perfectly, but then you have to string them together, like “Blah, blah, blah." That’s when I get crazy."- Jackie Chan

“Language is the road map of a culture. It tells you where its people come from and where they are going."- Rita Mae Brown

Advertisement

“The English language is like London: proudly barbaric yet deeply civilised, too, common yet royal, vulgar yet processional, sacred yet profane."- Stephen Fry

“We don’t just borrow words; on occasion, English has pursued other languages down alleyways to beat them unconscious and rifle their pockets for new vocabulary."- James Nicoll

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.