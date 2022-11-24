Enjoy These Luxury Cruise Rides With Amazing Views In India

You’ve probably seen people on luxury cruises in movies, a cruise between the blue sky and the blue sea feels like a dream. Such cruises are typically seen while travelling in foreign lands. Do you know that many such cruises in India are known all over the world for their luxurious rides? Yes, you read it right. If you want to enjoy luxury cruise rides, you do not need to travel abroad, you can enjoy these incredible cruise rides within the country. Let’s know about some popular Luxury Cruises in India

Costa Neoclassica Cruise:

Advertisement

If you want to take a luxury cruise from Mumbai to the Maldives, the Costa Neoclassica is ideal. Costanoclassica offers its passengers all of the amenities of a five-star hotel. The journey from Mumbai to the Maldives takes 8 days. It costs between Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000. You will get access to all of the facilities, including the spa, movie theatre, and casino, on this cruise.

Oberoi Motor Vessel Vrinda Cruises:

The Oberoi Motor Vessel Vrinda Cruises, which operates out of Kerala, is well-known for its luxurious trips. This cruise has all of the amenities of a five-star hotel. It will cost you between Rs 60,000 and 70,000 to ride it. This cruise will take you from Alleppey to Vembanad. Throughout the journey, you will be able to enjoy the natural scenery as well as Kerala’s backwaters.

Vivada Cruz:

Advertisement

If you choose Vivada Cruise to visit the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve’s forests, your journey will be truly unforgettable. This cruise has all of the amenities of a five-star hotel. The ride of four days and three nights, costing around $25,000, is completed while touring the beautiful mangrove forest here.

Angria Cruz:

Angria Cruises provides luxurious cruise transportation between Mumbai and Goa. There are eight restaurants, a lounge, a swimming pool, and an entertainment room. You will only need 7 thousand rupees for this. Along with food, you will be given refreshments and breakfast. Let us tell you that this cruise travels from Goa to Mumbai via Ratnagiri, Malvan, Vijaydurg, Vijaydurg, and Raigad.

MV Mahabahu Cruise:

Advertisement

This Mahabahu cruise departs from Guwahati and takes you to the main tourist destinations of North East India. From here, you can see the beautiful Kaziranga National Park and Peacock Island. You can travel for 7 days on this cruise. Although its fares are divided into different categories, information about which can be found on its website.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here