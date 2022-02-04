Enter The World Of Peaky Blinders: Places That Inspired The Iconic Show

If you have been a fan of British show Peaky Blinders, you may have been entranced by the locations where the series has been shot. Set in the late 19th century, Peaky Blinders narrates the story of bookkeepers and gangsters of Irish-Romani origin.

The series stars Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Joe Cole among others and it is inspired by real-life criminal gangs. The series has made Birmingham one of the leading tourism attractions in England, as tourists wish to enter the dangerous world of the hit British show.

Advertisement

According to Lonely Planet, Peaky Blinders has attracted a large amount of tourists to Birmingham as they wish to take the long walks through smoking streets and along inky canals.

According to a 2019 report by The Guardian, a record 42.8 million tourists visited Birmingham in 2018 as the city cashed in on its status as the home of the real-life Peaky Blinders criminal gang, which operated from the 1890s to the 1930s. Even though the series, which is available on Netflix, is not shot in Birmingham, streets in Greater Manchester and Liverpool serve as doubles - the television series’ real-life association with the city has made Peaky Blinders an economic booster for local businesses.

Lonely Planet reports that most of the Peaky Blinders tour begins in Birmingham with a visit to the back room of The Old Crown, which is close to the Small Heath.

Advertisement

Social historian and tour leader Carl Chinn, shows the visitors around vintage photos, recounting the real Peaky Blinders. After that tourists take a walk around Digbeth, where one can find viaducts, and tunnels, a place where a real-life Peaky Blinder victim was also attacked for drinking ginger beer instead of alcohol at pub, reported Lonely Planet.

To get a real feel of Peaky Blinders, visitors are also recommended to visit the Black Country Living Museum. Those who have watched the show will instantly recognize the Boat Dock and Anchor Forge as Charlie’s Yard, where canal barges arrive carrying illegal cargo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.