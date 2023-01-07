Entering 30s? Make Sure It’s A Smooth Transition For Your Body

Understandably, your 30s are a time when you are really trying to focus on building your career and establishing yourself. You are working towards a vision for yourself, maintaining your relationships, and investing in your passions. There is a pronounced shift in your priorities, And while c’est la vie, it is imperative that you do not under-prioritize good health.

It is no secret that your body changes as you grow older. And while ageing is an ongoing process and there’s little you can do to steer clear of it completely, there are lifestyle changes you can make which can slow down or speed up this process. Abhinav Mahajan, fitness influencer and sports nutritionist notes down these lifestyle changes that will directly affect whether you sail through or struggle with your life in your 30s.

1. Watch your diet, but don’t start dieting

The amount of body fat goes up steadily after age 30. And most people may tend to gain about one-third more fat compared to when they were younger. However, it may be different for others as well. The key remains not to restrict your diet, and eat in moderation. A healthy diet is a combination that serves not just your physical health but also your mental health.

Some of the practices you can start following in your diet are, eating meals that are prepared with fresh produce, boosting your ﬁber and antioxidant intake by including fresh seasonal fruits in your everyday diet, adding calcium supplements to your diet for bone strength, and eating dairy products, green and leafy vegetables.

2. Sitting is the new Smoking:

If you’re stuck at your desk all day long, it is imperative that you start to consciously move more. Digital watches and fitness bands are a great way to ensure that you complete your daily movement goal. And if you feel that you are not motivated enough to include exercising in your daily routine, an hour of your favorite activity daily should do the trick as well, it can be anything from jogging, running, playing tennis or football.

3. Restorative Sleep for the rescue

One of the most crucial fitness habits which is not discussed enough is the importance of a healthy night’s sleep. In order to function at its best, your body requires a minimum of 7 to 8 hours of sleep to retain optimal health. A night of good sleep not only improves your brain performance, health and mood. And, not getting quality sleep raises the risk of countless disorders and diseases, ranging from heart diseases and strokes to dementia and obesity.

4. Clean fun is good fun

Drinks after work and smoking breaks on the staircases are fun activities momentarily. They have been scientifically proven to aid health deterioration. On the other hand, cutting down on alcohol and smoking helps reduce the risk of several health problems, including certain cancers, liver disease, and heart problems.

5. Time out

Hustle culture is at its peak and we’re constantly jumping from one goal to another trying to make the most of everything, not sacriﬁcing even a dime’s worth of time to take rest, because if we do, we feel guilty about it. We understand that, for many of us, relaxing is diﬃcult and even when we try to stop for a moment, our brains are still constantly struggling with all the things on our to-do lists. However, as stereotypical as they may sound, relaxation exercises, yoga, mindfulness, and meditation are, in fact, the way to go. Simply indulging in activities like painting, listening to podcasts, playing a sport can be fun too.

So, while it’s true that the massive increase in the number of professional responsibilities and personal commitments can often end up with you ignoring your diet and workout plans. It is equally important that you actively take care of your health as you enter your 30’s so that you can wholly enjoy all the wonderful moments that growing old brings with it.

