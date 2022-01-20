Esha Gupta Shows How to Slay the Desi Girl Vibe in Refreshing Traditional Styles

Actor Esha Gupta is a real head turner when it comes to her on-point fashion game! Be it on-camera or off-camera - the actor never fails to amaze us with her style statements. Touted to be Bollywood’s leading sensation, the actress carries every outfit she adorns with utmost ease.

While the saga of her perfect sartorial choices is well-documented on her social media handle, we have picked out some of her best traditional looks you can take inspiration from this wedding season.

Saree with a Twist

Making a statement Esha wore a label Ridhi Mehra sari featuring ruffle details. She paired it with a belt and choker set to add a modern yet traditional touch. The sheer balloon sleeves and plunging neckline of the blouse added drama to the overall look. The purple sari is an ideal choice for a cocktail party post the wedding festivities.

A Toast to Royalty

The midnight blue sharara designed by Rimple and Harpreet makes Esha look like royalty. The Banarasi kurta and dupatta paired with a heavy embroidered skirt is a perfect ensemble to flaunt during a reception or wedding function. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and tied her hair back in a bun.

Magic of Colour Blocking

Esha Gupta aced the game of colour blocking with her yellow and wine-coloured lehenga set designed by Anju Modi. Enhanced with Indian embroideries, we love how she draped the dupatta like a sari pallu and hence turned it into a hassle-free look for a sangeet function.

The Blue Glam

Esha Gupta looks stunning in a blue embellished lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The fashion icon placed her dupatta over the shoulders giving it an illusion of her shrug. The silhouette complements the actor’s curves and also makes it a glamorous ensemble to flaunt during pre-wedding festivities. To highlight the detailed work on her dress, she opted for simple jewellery and a sleek hairdo.

The Golden Diva

Giving some major bridesmaid inspiration, Esha Gupta donned a golden lehenga with a blouse featuring intricate thread work. She completed her exquisite look with dusky makeup and complemented it with a wavy hairdo.

Keeping it Traditional

Esha Gupta looked surreal when she draped a chanderi sari featuring a mix of shades including black, red, and green. She paired the sari with a black low-cut sleeveless blouse. Expressing her love for chokers, the actor completed the look with a choker set and gajra-clad bun.

