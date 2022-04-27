Esha Gupta's Pilates Routine Will Give You Fitness Goals

Actress Esha Gupta is a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram handle proves it. She is not just known for her acting skills but also for her fit lifestyle. Esha’s pictures and videos on social media platforms suggest that she is dedicated to living an active lifestyle. She often teases her fans with stunning pictures and videos, flaunting her envious physique. The actress is again trending on social media, owing to her video from her Pilates workout session.

Namrata Purohit, known for training actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, took to her Instagram handle to share a video of Esha indulging in a fun Pilates session during the weekend. The duo tried their hands at different exercise forms on the Cadillac reformer with a prop ball. Purohit captioned the post, “We jumped into the weekend #PilatesGirl."

Watch the video here:

The workout video begins with the duo doing a movement exercise on the Cadillac reformer. And the last exercise features Esha and Namrata sitting on the Cadillac on their knees and pushing their bodies with their palms.

For those unaware, these exercises focus on building upper and lower body strength and improving the core. They improve flexibility, increase muscle strength and tone and balance muscular strength on both sides of your body.

Earlier, the actress dropped a video and set social media on fire. In the video, Esha can be seen posing in a pink floral print backless dress with a plunging neckline. Sharing the video on Instagram, she dropped a shining heart emoticon in the caption section. Also, several fans rushed to the comment section and showered their love on her by dropping fire and heart emojis.

Take a look at her post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has featured in films like Jannat 2, Raaz 3, and others.

